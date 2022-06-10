A man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder after a boy died in north Manchester on 9 June 2022.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after the teenage boy died following the stabbing of a mother and son at a house in Miles Platting at around 9.30pm.

Officers were called by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service to an address on Bednal Avenue where a 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene for stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died around an hour later. His mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where she is remains in a stable condition.

Specially-trained officers are supporting the mother and her family at this tragic time.

A 44-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in Kent on the evening of Friday 10 June 2022 on suspicion of murder.

He is believed to be known to the victims.

Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Last night’s attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved.

“A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic. Our thoughts remain very much with the family and we are absolutely committed to establishing what exactly happened last night.

“Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we've now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need.

“Our enquiries are on-going and we would still like to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything.

Report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111