Health officials have urged people to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox after another rise in cases.

The UK Health Security Agency says 43 new cases of monkeypox have been identified, bringing the UK total to 366.

The Head of Public Protection for the UKHSA for Cheshire and Merseyside confirmed the number of cases in the North West has now doubled to 11 cases.

People who suspect they may have been infected are urged to contact sexual health clinics or ring the NHS helpline 111.

That is when they have a rash with blisters, or been in close contact with someone with monkeypox or have travelled to west or central Africa in the last three weeks.

The symptoms are similar to chickenpox, which is prevalent at this time of year.

People are being asked to be vigilant and isolate if they are feeling unwell.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms of the infection to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

rash with blisters

A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

The majority of cases in this current outbreak have affected men aged 20-40 and first appeared in the gay and the bi sexual community, but officials say anyone can be affected.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: "Whilst Monkeypox has been detected across the UK, cases of the disease remain rare.

"The Public Health Agency has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease and this move formalises that arrangement."

Wendy Shepherd says people shouldn't be unduly concerned, as cases are still low, but it is vital for people to isolate, in order to stop the spread of cases.

The UKHSA has released new guidance advising households where someone has been infected to sleep and eat in separate rooms and use separate bathrooms if possible.

“Where the use of a separate room isn’t possible, cases should avoid physical contact and keep at least 3 steps (1 metre) away from all household members."

"It is particularly important that they avoid close contact with young children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people as they may be at higher risk of serious illness."