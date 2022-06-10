A woman has been banned from owning animals for 12 years after the RSPCA discovered one cat eating another’s body after she abandoned them.Leanne McConnell, 31, had left the cats, who she named 'Fat S***' and 'Tilly', alone in her home for so long that one of them died of thirst and starvation.

The other cat and a dog, called 'Chunks', were found emaciated and distressed inside the house in Norris Green in 2021.A vet said the animals had been allowed to suffer after McConnell left them without enough food or water.

This starved cat was found eating the dead body of another cat in the 'filthy' home. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sefton Magistrates’ Court heard that RSPCA animal inspector Anthony Joynes visited McConnell’s house with police after concerns were raised for the animals' welfare.

When he arrived at the home on Hollingbourne Road a neighbour told him they had not seen her for weeks.He managed to call the 31 year-old and she came round to the house to let him in.

Inspector Joynes found rubbish and animal faeces littered the home that stunk of urine.

He then found one of McConnell’s cats in a 'filthy' downstairs bathroom eating the cat that had died.

The animals were abandoned inside this 'filthy' house for 'weeks'. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The cat that had survived, the one McConnell had labelled 'Fat S***', had a matted coat and protruding bones.Inspector Joynes said: "He also had a marked skin tent and was clearly distressed being found actively feeding on a deceased black and white cat."

Veterinary surgeon Vanessa Whitfield said the court most likely died of inadequate nutrition or malnutrition, although she said disease within the missing organs could not be ruled out.

Dr Whitfield said: “The two cats and dogs were allowed to suffer due to a lack of accessible, clean and fresh water leading to thirst, dehydration and contributing to the death of one of the cats.”

McConnell admitted three charges of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals and a fourth charge of failing to meet animal’s needs at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

A dog she named 'Chunks' was also found starving in the house. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The court heard McConnell was suffering with mental health issues when she abandoned the animals and her case was sent to the Complex Case Court for sentencing.McConnell, now Andrew Street, Walton, was handed a six month jail term suspended for a year and banned for keeping animals for twelve years.

She must also pay a £200 fine, £400 in court costs and £447 in RSPCA medical costs

