A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother seriously injured following a 'ferocious' domestic attack at a house.

The incident happened at the home in Miles Platting, in north Manchester, at around 9.30pm on Thursday, 9 June.

Both victims were taken to hospital with stab wounds, but the boy died around an hour later.

His mother, who is in her 40s, is in a stable condition and is being supported by specialist officers.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say enquiries suggest the attacker is 'known to the victims' and that the incident is 'domestic'. He is described as an Asian man, who was wearing dark clothing at the time.

He is aged in his mid 40s and of medium build and medium height. He was last seen walking on Sawley Road shortly after the attack took place.

Anyone who spots him is being urged not to approach him and call 999. No arrests have been.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP's Major Incident Team: "This is a ferocious attack that has seen a teenage boy fatally injured and we are working at a tremendous pace to find the person that did this and to take them off the streets and into custody where we can continue to piece together what we know about this utterly tragic incident."

A large police cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident this morning. Officers from the Major Incident Team are carrying out investigations.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation is being led by our Major Incident Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Brennand, added: "Last night’s events are nothing short of devastating as a teenage boy has tragically lost his life and a mother is grieving in hospital after also being seriously attacked.

"We have trained family liaison officers dedicated to supporting her and her family at this incredibly distressing time, and we are committed to doing all we can to make sure we bring the person responsible to justice."