A section of the M56 has been closed due to a car fire.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 7 near Bowdon in Cheshire and junction 6 at Hale Barns has been closed following a serious incident.

It happened just before 7am. The carriageway is expected to remain closed well into the morning while police carry out an investigation.

National Highways traffic officers are also at the scene helping to manage traffic.

The closures at junction 7 include the link road from the northbound A556 Knutsford to Bowdon bypass onto the eastbound M56.

A diversion is in place with drivers being sent onto the northbound A56 from junction 7 of the M56.

Congestion on the diversion route from junction 7 is heavy so drivers should delay journeys or seek alternative routes.

A motorway diversion is also available from junction 9 of the M56 at Lymm interchange where drivers heading towards Manchester and Manchester Airport can join the northbound M6 and use the eastbound M62 for city centre routes and anti-clockwise M60 and westbound M56 for the airport.

Electronic signs have been set across the motorway network to warn drivers of the closure.