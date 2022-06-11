Play Brightcove video

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool has created a new virtual world to put sick children at ease before undergoing cancer treatment.

The fully immersive 3D replica of the department allows users to explore the surroundings and interact with its specialist devices from the comfort of their own home - helping to acquaint them with the sights and sounds they will experience there.

In the virtual world, children and young people collect glowing key cards to access different areas of the environment while winning virtual badges for switching on and learning how the equipment including X-Ray machines and MRI scanners work.

It is hoped it will help drive down delays and missed appointments which cost the NHS £162million a year.

Credit: Alder hey hospital

The virtual world was created by Manchester-based metaverse company PixelMax. Co-founder Andy Sand said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to unveil our digital twin of the radiology department. By crafting our bespoke, interactive 3D world, we hope that visiting the hospital will become a lot less of a daunting prospect for young patients and their families.”

The replica of the radiology department is the latest feature of Alderplay, Alder Hey’s fun digital playground for children and their families at Alder Hey.

It features a range of interactive experiences for children designed for three key purposes: familiarisation, distraction and reward. The digital web platform is accessed through a web link on any internet-enabled device and is free to use.