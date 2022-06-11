A teenager killed in a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named locally as Jakub Szymanski.

Jakub Szymanski Credit: MEN syndication

It's believed the 15 year old could have been trying to protect his mother Katarzyna Bastek, who was also injured in the attack in Miles Platting.

She was left with serious injuries and remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

A 44 year old Manchester man, who is believed to be known to the victims, was arrested last night in Kent on suspicion of murder.

Police continue to investigate at the scene on Bednal Avenue after the incident on Thursday night. Fingertip searches have been carried out and forensic teams are gathering evidence.

A person close to Jakub, who asked not to be named said "There's not a chance that boy isn't a hero. Everyone here knew him for being kind and respectful. He was quiet, but he was a protector. He fought for his family. He was an amazing person, he was a hero and he should be remembered as one."

Speaking after the man's arrest on Friday night, Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith said “Last night’s attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved. A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic."

Greater Manchester Police say the enquiries are on-going and any possible witnesses should come forward with information.

CREDIT: MEN-syndication