The co-founder of the Parklife festival says Manchester will have received a huge economic boost from the biggest weekend of live music since the pandemic.

Up to 400,000 music fans have been enjoying three huge gigs and the Parklife festival.

Ed Sheeran started his four night stint at the Etihad stadium on Thursday June 9.

The long-awaited Parklife festival returned to Heaton Park on Saturday and Sunday, with 50 Cent and Carl Cox among the big names performing.

The Killers and Alicia Keys played the Emirates Old Trafford and AO Arena respectively on Saturday night.

80,000 fans attended each day of Parklife

Sacha Lord, the co-founder of Parklife, described Saturday as probably the best day in the festival's history. "The crowd were fantastic - 80,000 smiles across the park."

He says the weekend of live music will have brought in around 21 million pounds to Manchester's economy. "If you think about the hotels, taxis, transport, bars, restaurants....it's something that the economy needed. As a Mancunian it's a really proud moment that the whole of the UK is looking at what we're doing."

Credit: Parklife

Greater Manchester Police have praised the behaviour of music fans who've attended the gigs. Many had to contend with delays on public transport when returning home.

Police say there were 26 arrests on the first day of Parklife, mostly for drugs offences.