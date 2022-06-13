Arena bomber's brother due in court over 'no show' at public inquiry

The older brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi is due in court to explain why he failed to attend the public inquiry into the attack.

Ismail Abedi, also known as Ishmale Abedi and Ishmale Ben Romdhan, was ordered to give evidence to the hearings in October last year, but he flew out of the UK before the hearing.

A summons was issued at the request of the inquiry's chairman Sir John Saunders after he failed to attend.

Ismail Abedi is due before Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday 17th June.

In a statement, the Public Inquiry said: "There will be a first hearing in the Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday 17th June for the section 35 criminal proceedings against Ishmale Abedi (also known as Ishmale Ben Romdhan)."

"A summons has been issued to Mr Abedi by the Magistrates' Court for his failure to comply with a section 21 notice that required him to attend the Inquiry to give evidence on 21st October 2021. The summons was issued at the request of the Chairman.

"If proved, a failure to comply with a section 21 notice carries a maximum penalty of 51 weeks imprisonment."

In October 2021, Mr Abedi's lawyers issued a statement to the inquiry, in which they said he was unwilling to give evidence and the questions asked by the inquiry were "essentially the same as he was asked by the police".

He added that requiring him to attend the inquiry would place him and his family at risk.

The victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Twenty two people were killed and hundreds were injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

The 18-month-long public inquiry was established to investigate the deaths of the victims.

Salman Abedi was known to the security services and the inquiry also looked at his background and radicalisation, as well as the preventability of the attack.

Another brother, Hashem Abedi was jailed for life in August 2020 with a minimum 55 years before parole, for his part in the deadly bomb plot, which he has now admitted.