ITV Granada Reports' journalist Paul Crone met Doug the crowd surfer to talk about his eventful weekend at Old Trafford.

A crowd surfer who stopped a Killers gig in Manchester says a hug from lead singer Brandon Flowers was "great" and "meant a lot".

Doug James, from Sale, caused quite a stir when he decided to crowd surf to the front of the stage at Old Trafford on Saturday, 11 June.

Despite making it all the way, Doug's fun came to an abrupt end when the crowd ran out, and he banged his head as he fell to the ground.

Doug, who was nicknamed 'Billy' by the crowd, prompted lead singer Brandon Flowers to halt the gig, jump off stage to make sure he was OK, and give him a massive hug.

"It just meant a lot. When two people hug, it's just great", a grinning Doug explains.

"He said 'I love what you did' and I'm saying to him 'I love what you're doing'.

"It was like a bonding, if you like."

The 67-year-old, who was given the Killers tickets two years ago from his son, said he could not wait to go to the gig after it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

In a message to Brandon Flowers, Doug apologises for his crowd surfing antics but said it was "great".

When he was approached by the Mr Brightside singer, Doug said he asked him what he was doing, to which he replied: ""I'm enjoying myself!".

The epic crowd surf was captured on film, and Doug's diving has become an internet hit - proving you are never too old to rock.

"My apologies, Brandon, for stopping the show", he said. "But it was great and I hope I gave a little bit to it.

"I made 60,000 people smile at the time. I'm still smiling now. It's a great thing to do to make people smile."

