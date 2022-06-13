A man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a double stabbing in north Manchester.

Jakub Szymanski died after being stabbed at a house in Miles Platting on Thursday 9 June. His mother was also stabbed and injured.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Suleman Altaf, of no fixed address, has now been charged in relation to Jakub's death.

Jakub and his mum Katarzyna Bastek. Credit: MEN Media

The 44-year-old has been charged with murder, attempted murder and having an article in a public place.

Altaf has been remanded into custody. He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 June.