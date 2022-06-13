Man charged with murder after death of 15-year-old Jakub Szymanski in double stabbing in Manchester
A man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a double stabbing in north Manchester.
Jakub Szymanski died after being stabbed at a house in Miles Platting on Thursday 9 June. His mother was also stabbed and injured.
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Suleman Altaf, of no fixed address, has now been charged in relation to Jakub's death.
The 44-year-old has been charged with murder, attempted murder and having an article in a public place.
Altaf has been remanded into custody. He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 June.