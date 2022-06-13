A man has died six days after he was attacked in Manchester city centre.

David Aubert was assaulted on Bloom Street in the Gay Village in the early hours of 2 June, police say.

The 59-year-old was taken to hospital, but later discharged himself, but four days later, worried family members reported him missing.

Mr Aubert was found dead at an address on at around 11am on Wednesday 8 June.

David Aubert was found dead at an address on 8 June. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detectives have now released images of a man they want to speak to in connection to the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector David Meeney, from Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester division said: "Detectives have been working throughout the weekend to piece together the events of what happened that night and give David's family and friends the answers they deserve.

"Following meticulous CCTV checks, we're now in a position to release images of a male we want to speak to as part of our on-going investigation."

The incident has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch who have referred it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a tribute, Mr Aubert's family said: "Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding around on his bicycle.

"He had a caring nature, with not a mean bone in his body, and was well liked by all who knew him.

"He liked his routine, was set in his ways and happy and content with his lot. He didn’t have a care in the world and lived his life without causing any hurt to anyone else.

"Dave's death, under such tragic circumstances, has had a devastating effect on all who knew him, and has left his three brothers with the heart-breaking task of learning to live without him."