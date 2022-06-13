Play Brightcove video

Russell spoke to Lucy Meacock and Gamal Fahnbulleh about his concert.

Salford singer Russell Watson will perform an exclusive ‘Greatest Hits’ Concert in aid of the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

Russell, who is known as 'The Voice' and the 'People's Tenor', will take to the stage for the charity gig at Manchester's iconic Bridgewater Hall on Wednesday 15 June.

The fundraising event will see Russell give a rare performance of his repertoire of classical hits such as Land of Hope and Glory, O Sole Mio and Bring Him Home with all the money raised benefiting the Trust.

Speaking to Lucy and Gamal, he said: "What they do at Teenage Cancer Trust is absolutely incredible.

"They've got 57 nurses who are specialists in looking after teenage cancer patients, young people from the ages of 13 to 24.

"There's no government support. Everything is completely self-funded by the charity.

"So the charity is completely reliant on donations that come from the public."

Russell said the cause is close to his heart having twice been treated for brain tumour.

He added: "Having been through what I've been through, had the issues in life that I've had, something inside me rang a bell and I just felt that this is something that I would really like to get involved with. It's going to be a great fun night."

Hamish has raised 30k for the charity. Credit: Hamish Graham/Facebook

Teenage Cancer Trust says that every year 330 young people in the North West are diagnosed with the disease.

Many will be treated at The Christie in Manchester, where the charity funds specialist nurses and youth support workers that help them through the hardest of times.

One of the guests at Wednesday's concert will be Hamish Graham from Milnrow who is supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust team at The Christie in Manchester, and his mum Sarah.

Hamish was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in May 2020, aged 24.

He was previously treated for a rare medulloblastoma brain tumour after being diagnosed aged seven.

Hamish and Sarah have themselves raised £30,000 for the charity, and his story and the support he has received from Teenage Cancer Trust are explored in a moving film that will be shown at the event:

Teenage Cancer Trust also funds staff and a special ward at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool, and an outreach nursing service that supports younger patients in the community right across the region.

Organiser Tom Samson said: “We’re delighted that this event, originally scheduled for 7 December 2021 as a festive soiree, is now taking place on 15 June as a summer celebration of togetherness, with all original tickets valid, and we still have a few to sell so please buy tickets and join us to enjoy Russell’s greatest hits whilst raising vital funds for such a worthy cause.”

Russell Watson’s Greatest Hits takes place on Wednesday 15 June at 7.30pm at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

Buy tickets here: Russell Watson | In Aid of Teenage Cancer Trust | The Bridgewater Hall

