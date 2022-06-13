A group of schoolgirls and their teacher have launched a campaign demanding school uniforms stop being sold in sex shops and banned from pornography.Members of the feminism group at Sandbach High in Cheshire have started a petition after being left feeling "vulnerable" and "embarrassed" after being sexually harassed in their uniform.They are calling for the government to make it illegal for the costumes to be displayed and sold within sex shops to 'stop the sexualisation of children.'The petition has so far gathered over 4,000 signatures, with the girls hoping to gather enough support for the issue to be debated in parliament.

Sandbach High in Cheshire Credit: MEN Media

Sarah Maile is a teacher at the school and leads the feminism group - which was set up in the wake of Sarah Everard's death to bring young pupils together and discuss issues affecting women.She said: "We were talking about all the issues that women and girls face today - and there are so many."School uniforms which are predominately worn by children under the age of 16 are used in pornography and sold in sex shops. We just think it's abhorrent and it’s not right. It’s hyper-sexualising children."The more we’ve spoken about this the more we’ve realised it’s not right. We should be protecting our children. It shouldn't be legal for these things to be watched and enjoyed on a sexual level."Sarah believes the sexualisation of school uniforms has in-part led to some of her students being wolf-whistled or harassed on their way to school.

"Everyone we've spoken to is sharing their experience of being cat-called in their school uniform, really sexualised comments," she said.

"A lot of it comes from the idea that school uniforms are sexualised so it perpetuates this society that suggests it's okay to sexualise children."There are times when cars have slowed down and talked to them and said really quite offensive things to them. They feel so vulnerable and embarrassed. They feel like it’s their fault and that’s not okay.""Our pupils should feel safe to walk down the street to school to get their education without facing sexual harassment."Sarah and her students launched the petition around four weeks ago and say they've already received a lot of support.

They are hoping to gather 100,000 signatures so the issue can be debated in parliament.You can sign the petition here. https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/615829