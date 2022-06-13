Play Brightcove video

A festival-goer who got engaged on stage at Parklife has said she "broke down in tears" when the event's boss offered to pay for the couple's honeymoon.

Myles Goodfellow, 25, and Indy Geraghty, 23, from Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, shared the memorable moment during the performance of singer and comedian, Yung Filly.

Myles told his now fiance that he had won a competition to go backstage at the festival, but in fact had been planning the perfect proposal.

He said he had thought of the romantic idea when Indy had surprised him with tickets for the Manchester festival two months before.

Myles, who has been in a relationship with Indy for seven years, contacted the festival's organisers to see if they would get involved and, to his delight, they were up for it.

The 25-year-old business-owner said he was really nervous before getting on one knee, but said he "always knew she would say yes".

"I was nervous in the build-up but as soon as I walked on stage I was pretty confident", he said.

"I knew I was going to make Indy happy, and that's all I was thinking about at the time."

And for loved-up Indy, it was an easy 'yes' as the crowds erupted with cheers for the soon-to-be-wed couple.

"I didn't know what was going on - I couldn't even speak! I was so shocked - it was crazy", Indy said, with a big smile on her face.

But sadly, the couple were targeted by dozens of internet trolls after footage of the proposal went viral on social media.

"We're not going to let it affect us. You get it with the internet all the time", Myles said.

Indy echoed: "Eventually, all the good comments started coming in and everyone is being so nice and it overpowered it. I don't really care anymore. I just wanted to be happy."

But Parklife boss, Sacha Lord, felt differently and began searching for the newly-engaged couple.

The Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester said that he was furious by the reaction online and wanted to do something to make it up to them.

He posted on his Instagram: "Yesterday [Saturday, 11 June] an amazing moment happened as Parklife saw a proposal on stage from a young couple."Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile."I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there."

Indy said she first heard about Sacha's generous offer as the couple were driving back home to the Scottish Borders.

She said: "We could not believe it. He called me straight away and he was talking about all the negative comments that we've had and saying that it's not fair.

"He just wanted to do something special for us. I broke down in tears. He kept telling me to stop crying and I kept saying: 'they're happy tears!'"

Indy and Myles say they are "extremely grateful" for Mr Lord's generosity and that they will never be able to thank him enough.

