A huge fire has ripped through a garden centre in Cheshire destroying several outbuildings and sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service say the blaze was reported at around 4am on Tuesday 14 June at the Grosvenor Garden Centre, near Chester.

It has sent a plume of black smoke high above the villages of Eccleston and Belgrave.The popular centre is on Wrexham Road at the gates of the Eaton Hall estate in Belgrave, the residence of the Grosvenor family - one of the richest families in the country.

The fire service say the main garden centre has not been affected by the fire.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors as the fire service tackle the fire. Credit: Cheshire Live

Residents have been told to "keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby and vehicle ventilation systems off while driving through this area."

Eyewitnesses spoke of an "intimidating" fire, which took hold in a 25sqm outbuilding, eventually spreading to other outbuildings on the property.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder were drafted in from across the county as efforts to control the flames.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The building has collapsed so crews are continuing to extinguish this fire from outside a safety cordon.

"We will remain in attendance at this incident for the rest of the day, extinguishing any pockets of fire.

"The main area of the garden centre was not affected by the fire."

