Article by Granada Reports apprentice journalist Ajai Singh

"It’s the nicest thing I do."

As 75-year-old Val paints a picture of a scenery, she explains the importance of an Age UK arts and crafts combating loneliness in Wythenshawe.

“Without it, I’d be depressed.” she said.

An Age UK report found that two million people aged 75 or over live alone, with more than a million reporting that they can go over a month without speaking to friends, family or neighbours.

Val and Janet have recently come home from a cruise - highlighting how friendships endure outside of the club. Credit: ITV News

The art club safeguards them against loneliness.

Not only is the club an opportunity to produce artwork, it also allows the group to maintain friendships.

For 70-year-old Janet, it’s a chance for her to hold a paintbrush since leaving school as she speaks about the difficulty of not being around other people.

She said: “Even a day on your own, you’re not seeing people.

"My son bought me an iPad in the Christmas before Covid which I’m glad he did. I was able to use FaceTime and learnt Zoom to keep in touch with him."

Whilst 70-year-old Janet regularly visits her family, the art club is an opportunity to try new things later on life. Credit: ITV News

She explains when Covid restrictions eased to allow groups of six, a group of them would come together in Val’s garden to continue their art sessions, albeit socially distanced.

Being digitally connected significantly reduced the burdens of isolation.

Age UK found that around 75% of 65-74 year olds are digitally connected with 40% reporting increased use of devices during the lockdown periods.

However, it added that despite the necessity of these devices, there is little evidence that significant numbers of those previously digitally excluded have been prompted to get online.

75% of older people are digitally connected

40% of older people increased their digital use during lockdown

Whilst virtual connections were a lifeline, it was a poor substitute for real life contact. When the opportunity arose to return, the group was excited to get back to normal.

Eileen, a retired dental officer who comes to the club explains the appeal. "We talk a lot and we sing a lot!" she laughs.

For Eileen (second) and her daughter Emma (third) who has learning disabilities, the club is just as much a social event. Credit: ITV News

Accompanying her daughter Emma, who has learning disabilities, Eileen remembers how lockdown rules prevented her from visiting Emma - only being able to wave through a window.

Emma’s support worker, Amy, said: “It’s really important for Emma to be able to socialise with people and getting out of the house.”

A key topic of discussion on every table in the UK is the cost of living crisis.

Whilst the group have so far been able to weather surging prices, Eileen says that her bills have increased by 40%. She worries whether pending increases will make life more difficult.

Age UK found more than nine million older people are worried about the cost of living crisis.

In addition, more than a million older people on low incomes are unaware that they qualify for Pension Credit, and that a successful claim can lead to a wide range of other support including help with energy bills.

Arts and crafts clubs are increasingly recognized as valuable resources for older people to maintain social contact as well as artistic activities encouraging good mental health through engaging multiple parts of the brain.

9 million older people are worried about the cost of living crisis

1 million older people are not aware they could extra financial support through pension credit

For 87-year-old Mavis, the art club is essential to her weekly routine.

A gifted painter who has sold some of her work, she remembers fondly the structure that being able to attend the club gave her during Covid.

She said: “I was one of the lucky ones.

87-year-old Mavis believes the art club and continuing to learn is key to her longevity. Credit: ITV News

“Being able to come was just unbelievable.

“You have to keep yourself going. It’s so easy to slow down otherwise you’d shut your mind down.”

A keen advocate of people taking up hobbies, Mavis credits this for her positive state of mind.

“You must never think you can’t learn.” she said as she showed me pictures of her garden on her iPhone.