A man has been jailed for three and a half years after killing a woman in a car crash in Cheshire on Christmas Day, 2019.

Nathaniel Ritchie, from Salford, was driving an Audi RS5 on the A536 Macclesfield Road in North Rode, Cheshire when he crashed into 46-year-old Lakshmi Basford's car.

The court heard that Ritchie had been driving for some soft drinks after celebrating Christmas at his home in Congleton.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "On leaving his home, Ritchie realised the shop he was intending to travel to was likely to be closed due to it being Christmas Day. He decided to turn around and travel to a petrol station in Congleton."It was when Ritchie drove back along the A536 he travelled at speed on a left-hand bend, veering into the opposite side of the carriageway colliding with a white Volkswagen Up."

Lakshmi's family said she was "a beautiful, kind and gentle lady." Credit: MEN Media

Ritchie was arrested and then later charged with dangerous driving. He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a unanimous decision at a previous hearing.

Police Constable Nick Anderton, who led the investigation, said: "The family of Lakshmi have been waiting over two years to receive justice following her tragic death.

"Christmas Day is a time for celebrating and being with your family – sadly Lakshmi’s family will never be able to experience this again due to Ritchie’s reckless actions. Ritchie has made Lakshmi’s family relive her last moments all over again by making them sit through a trial.

"I hope in some way this sentence that has been passed down by the courts to Ritchie will in some way help bring Lakshmi’s family some comfort knowing that he is now behind bars.

Our thoughts remain firmly with Lakshmi’s family as they will continue to deal with the devastating outcome of this heart-breaking incident every day."

Lakshmi's family, who were present throughout the trial said: "No sentence passed can ever reflect the loss we continue to suffer".