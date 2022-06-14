A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the face and leg in what is being described as a "targeted attack."

Merseyside Police say they were called to reports of an assault at around 1:15am near shops on Finch Lane, West Derby, on Tuesday 14 June.

Officers were told that a man had been stabbed multiple times before going to a house on Altfinch Close.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Forensic tests have been carried out on Altfinch Close, West Derby Credit: Google Street View

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “We are in the extremely early stages of an investigation into an incident which left a man injured and we are working to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you were in the West Derby area at the time of the incident and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please let us know.

"Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please review it and come forward if you see anything.

“This would have been a shocking incident for anyone to witness but I’d like to assure people that we believe it was an isolated and targeted attack, and there is no wider threat to the community."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter with reference 22000410078.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online.