Delayed Liverpool Hospital will open in September, says health secretary

Sajid Javid said the trust in charge of the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital was "very confident" a move to the site would start in July.

The site was already behind schedule when Carillion went bust in 2018.

The health secretary said "it was the kind of hospital we need in the future".

Sajid Javid speaking to staff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital

"People have been waiting for a long time for this hospital and I think they will understand that the firm Carillion was charged with the project but went bust. That of course caused a delay."

"It's all on target to be opened in the Autumn. I'm absolutely confident that it's on target. The trust has been doing a great job getting everything ready. Part of it is already open"

"What I can guarantee is that the local Trust has done everything it can be doing to make sure this hospital opens on time".

Mr Javid came to the Royal before addressing a Liverpool conference on NHS plans to recruit staff and cut waiting times.

Mr Javid was shown equipment which will be moved into the news hospital on a visit

The project was originally estimated to cost £335m but it is now it is believed it may cost more the £1bn.

While it is not yet fully open, part of the new hospital housed a unit dedicated with helping the city during the pandemic.

It included three wards which formed a "step-down" unit to help patients recover from Covid-19 and other conditions.

