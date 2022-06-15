Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of fans have camped - some for as long as 48 hours - outside a stadium in Manchester to watch Harry Styles in concert.

The 'Stylers' have descended on Emirates Old Trafford for the 28-year-old's Love on Tour.

After his two gigs in Manchester on the 15 and 16 June, the Watermelon Sugar singer will head to London before jetting off around Europe.

Fans who have travelled from Spain show their Harry Styles tattoos. Credit: ITV News

The dates come straight off the back of his chart-topping third album, Harry’s House.

Tickets for the show sold out in the blink of an eye, with the Holme Chapel-born singer adding an extra date to try to meet demand.

Despite the venue urging fans not to arrive any sooner than gates open, his supporters flocked in their thousands in hope of catching a glimpse of their favourite performer.

'Stylers' dressed in feather bowers wait outside the venue hours before the gates open. Credit: ITV News

Among the masses of cowboy hats and feather bowers is group of excited fans from Spain who say they have spent hundreds of pounds to travel to Harry's hometown to watch him.

One fan even admitted that she has camped for two nights outside the famous cricket ground to be in with a chance of a front-row view of the show.

Styles' will be supported by Mitski Miyawaki, a Japanese-American singer-songwriter who has a large following on social media.

The gates for both nights of shows will open at 4pm, with the singer expected to take to the stage at 8:30pm.

Some of the campers outside of the venue ahead of the singer's gig. Credit: ITV News

A statement from Emirates Old Trafford says: “Please do not arrive the day, or night, before the show. Gates open at 4pm for both shows.

"The roads around Emirates Old Trafford are extremely busy with narrow pathways causing danger for pedestrians.

"Please do not put yourselves and others at risk!”

