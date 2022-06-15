After six years, six managers and half a billion pounds spent on players could Farhad Moshiri's reign at Everton be coming to an end?

The Iranian-born billionaire has thrown plenty of money at the club but his time in control has ultimately been unsuccessful.

In an open letter to fans he apologised last week admitting mistakes had been made.

Everton fans protesting outside Goodison Park Credit: PA Images

His time in charge has been littered with money wasted in the transfer windows, and this season a Premier League relegation scrap and the unpopular appointment of former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez led to some Everton fans protesting for him and the board to go.

Now it appears that could be the case, with Moshiri holding early takeover talks with an American-based consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon.

Peter Kenyon Credit: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport

Other members involved are believed to include Maciek Kaminski, the chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate, and American businessman and executive chairman of Barrick Gold Corporation John Thornton.

It's understood Moshiri would be willing to sell for £500m and a commitment to complete Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

One spanner in the works that could put off buyers is the club's recent finances and the possibility of sanctions for potentially breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

Despite losses of more than £370m over the last three years Everton are confident that, due to the extended impact of Covid-19, they will avoid any punishment and have been working with the Premier League since the end of last year to get things in order.