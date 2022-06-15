A group of nine teenagers have been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in January.

Kennie Carter died in hospital on 22 January after being stabbed multiple times in Greater Manchester.

He had left his house just 10 minutes before he was fatally attacked on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, had already been arrested on suspicion of murder, and bailed, but were re-arrested by detectives on 15 June.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say eight have been re-bailed pending further enquiries and one remains in custody.

It added so far investigators from the Major Incident Team have spoken to more than 50 people, gathered more than 100 hours of CCTV and executed more than a dozen warrants.

Kennie's family are being kept updated on the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Kennie’s death sent shockwaves through the community and has left a family still trying to come to terms with their loss of their loved one.

“Kennie was just 16 and had his whole life ahead of him and ever since that evening, our investigation has continued.

"Yesterday’s arrests are all part of our continued work to get the Kennie’s family the answers they desperately need."

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 0161 856 9908 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022 or to use the online portal.