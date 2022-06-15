At ITV News Granada Reports we want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and this year is no different.

We're looking for the ITV News Granada Reports Fundraiser of the Year - and you just might know who that is.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community. Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

Sarah Parsons was revealed as Granada's Pride of Britian Regional Fundraiser of the Year in Spetember.

It could be someone like Sarah Parsons, who was crowned Granada's Fundraiser of the Year last year.

After her daughter Maggie was stillborn, Sarah dedicated her life to raising money for 'cuddle cots', a bespoke cot with a cold unit underneath which preserves the baby’s body so that parents and families can spend time with them after they pass away.

Nominations for Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year 2022 close on 12 August.

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

For all the terms and conditions and to nominate, click here.