Play Brightcove video

Kate Bush being interviewed by Margi Clarke on ITV Granada's 'What's On?' in 1979.

British icon Kate Bush is back topping the charts with her 80s hit Running Up That Hill (Deal with God) once again, thanks to the song's appearance on Stranger Things.

The artist has said she is delighted that new generations discovering her music, as it soars in popularity once again decades after its release.

But new fans catching up on the Wuthering Heights hitmaker's history will find few interviews with Bush, who only toured live only once, despite her global success.ITV News has unearthed a rare interview she did in Liverpool on her one and only tour in 1979.

The Tour of Life took place across 24 dates in Europe and opened at the iconic Empire Theatre on 3 April.

At the time, Granada TV had a programme called "What's On?" and recruited Scouse actress Margi Clarke to carry out interviews.

Play Brightcove video

As many of her fans know, Bush rarely gives interviews and when she does, she holds her cards close to her chest.

So this one from before her stratospheric rise to fame is pretty special - and features some odd questions!

After that tour in 1979 Kate Bush never toured again, but did perform a series of concerts in at the Hammersmith in London in 2014.

Kate Bush in 1979 Credit: PA images

Why is Kate Bush in the charts again?

One of her most famous songs 'Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)' features in an iconic scene in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The single plays a key role in the new season of the award-winning show, and is also the favorite song of one of the main characters Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

It is currently the UK's most-streamed song, averaging 700,000 plays per day on Spotify, and has appeared in the top 10 in Australia, the US, France and Germany.

Kate Bush herself reacted with shock at the song's rise up the charts and released an official statement on her website.

She said: "It’s all so exciting! The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!

"I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song. It’s the first time I’ve had a top ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5!

"The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition. We've all been astounded to watch the track explode!"

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.