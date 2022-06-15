Play Brightcove video

Patricia Kelleher has dementia and does not want to move out of her home

Residents say they are 'scared for the future' after plans to close two specialist housing developments in Salford.

'Extra care homes' also known as 'assisted living', at Monica Court in Monton, and Astley Court in Irlam, provide residents with their own independence, while also supporting them with tasks such as washing, dressing, going to the toilet or taking medication.

But company ForHousing has now told residents their facilities are to close, when they 'phase out the buildings' in the future.

It says 'they cannot meet the standards they want to provide to tenants', who need a high level of care.

Patricia Kelleher, who has dementia and recently suffered a stroke, gets upset about the idea of leaving her flat.

She has the support of her daughter-in law, Julie Parkinson who says 'assisted living' gives Pat some independence.

Cliff Taylor is 86 and has lived at Astley Court for 21 years. He says he is happy there with his friends and does not want to move out.

Pete Ledson's family say he got a new lease of life when he moved into the 'extra care' facility 12 years ago.

Pete has epilepsy and learning disabilities and says, "I am happy here, I don't want to go".

His brother says the buildings need investment, but someone with a vision can modernise them.

Cliff and Peter worry they will be forced to relocate miles away from families and friends.

Residents at Astley Court and Monica Court in Salford told the buildings will close

Residents and their families have started a petition to fight the closure plans and say their loved ones consider them to be their homes, where they have friends and are well looked after.

Residents will not be asked to leave in the next 12 months and local councillors say there is hope.

Councillor Hannah Robinson-Smith says 'need a viable alternative and we don't want our residents being moved away from their community'

Nigel Sedman, Executive Director of Homes at ForHousing, said: "The safety and wellbeing of tenants is paramount to ForHousing.

"Our decision was taken to protect tenants at both Astley and Monica Court. The schemes are not suitable for modern extra care services and can not be upgraded due to the physical limitations of the buildings.

'Nobody is being asked to leave their current home and we recognise the importance of the schemes to tenants and communities.

"We will continue to look at ways to provide support to tenants to ensure that they have a modern home which supports their wellbeing. When we met with tenants we committed to review the situation on an annual basis and keep them updated.

"We have been working with Salford City Council officers for several years to establish alternative provision of Extra Care homes within Salford.

"We have written to the Deputy Mayor to request a meeting to discuss Astley and Monica with a view to looking at further options.

“We will ensure that tenants and their families continue to be involved in the discussions and we will listen to them."

Salford City Council is opposed to the plans to decommission Monica Court and Astley Court.

Deputy City Mayor, Councillor John Merry – has sent an open letter to the chief executive of ForHousing urging them to reconsider and work with the council.

“The decision to close these two extra care schemes is an absolute disgrace and we stand with the people who live in them, their families and loved ones.

"The people who live in these schemes need a high level of care and they absolutely deserve to live in their homes they are comfortable in, in peace.

"This has caused tenants and their families much distress. Any decisions should be made in consultation with tenants, some of whom are over 100 years old and some who have lived in their homes since the early 1990s."