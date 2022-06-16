Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports spoke to Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers have unveiled their new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson to the media at Ewood Park.

Tomasson joins Rovers having last managed Malmo in Sweden. The former Denmark international was in good spirits as he met members of the press for the first time.

Jon said: "I had great talks with the club. They have great ambition and a great academy here. Every day and week we need to become better.

"I was almost signing with a club that was going to play in Europe this season. In a way, the project found me."

Jon Dahl Tomasson holding a Rovers scarf

Tomasson also said that formation is not important to him and he places more emphasis on the players.

"I want to entertain. Fans pay money to watch games so you need to give something back. I am quite addicted to winning games, I love to win", he said.

Blackburn will be looking to improve on their 8th place finish from last season, just outside of the play-offs.

Tomasson has played under a few notable figures from the North West. He was coached by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti at AC Milan and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle United.

Gregg Broughton, newly appointed Director of Football said: "We are really excited. We wanted a manager to make the owner's vision come alive on the pitch and we think Jon is the man to do that.

"The club is desperate to have success. I think we are going to have taking promotion as a measure of success off the table.

"For us it's just about continual improvement. We know that will become inevitable anyway."

Jon Dahl Tomasson will now begin to meet his players and assess his squad ahead of preparations for the new season.