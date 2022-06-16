The entire Merseyrail network will close down for three days next week as national rail strikes take place.

Rail services will not run at all on 21, 23, and 25 June due to some Network Rail staff taking industrial action.

The RMT union recently announced the strike as part of a dispute with Network Rail and 13 train operating companies nationally.

There will also be no services for Blackpool and Chester on the same days.

Whilst Merseyrail staff are not taking part in this industrial action, it will involve Network Rail staff who operate the signalling systems and provide crucial maintenance which allow services to run safely.

The operator say they are therefore unable to provide any train services on days where industrial action is taking place.

Due to the industrial action lasting 24 hours, there will also be knock on effects on the day after each industrial action date except for Sunday 26 June.

Services on Wednesday 22 June and Friday 24 June will begin later as the staff taking part in the action will not begin working until 7.00am.

There will be some limited rail replacement buses provided on these two mornings before the normal train service begins after 7am.

Passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements as no trains or rail replacement buses will operate on the Merseyrail network.

Staff from Network Rail are striking for three days next week. Credit: PA images

Phil James, North West route director at Network Rail, said: “We continue to meet with the trades unions to discuss their pay concerns and will do all we can to avoid strike action which has the potential to cause misery to hundreds of thousands of Merseyrail passengers throughout the week.

“With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network, unfortunately it means no Merseyrail services can run at all on strike days on 21st, 23rd and 25th June.”

Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail said: "Our network is unable to function without the support of Network Rail signalling and maintenance staff who play a critical role in the safe operation of our train services.

"We share the frustration of our passengers regarding the disruption and inconvenience this will undoubtably cause.”

More information can be found on Merseyrail’s website.

