A holidaymaker was left stunned after being hit with a hefty parking bill, after returning to Manchester from his two-week honeymoon in Egypt.

Scott Avery said he booked in advance using Manchester Airport's Meet and Greet option in May.

The option allows travellers to leave their cars in one of the airport's secure car parks, however, Scott and his new wife had left their vehicle in the incorrect bay.

When the 51-year-old arrived back in the UK, the pair were stunned to find they had racked up a bill of almost £900.

He had paid £120 for the Meet and Greet option through the AA app but when the couple arrived on 30 May, he says they were instead ushered to the Terminal 2 West Car Park, where they took a token and went on holiday.

Using the same token to check out when they returned on 14 June, Scott's initial bill was an eye-watering £870.

Manchester Airport has since waived the bill as a gesture of goodwill as he had a Meet and Greet booking in the system.

He said: "When we got to the car park, the carpark was full, the man at the barrier said 'you can't come in here mate, its full' so he told us to go to the West Car Park, drop off your car keys and take the token with you.

"So this morning, put the token in the machine and that came up, £870. I thought, what the b***dy hell is that?"

Luckily for Scott, a quick call with Customer Assistance meant that he could explain his situation and did not have to pay the £870 bill he was fronted with. Scott said everything "ran like clockwork" at Manchester Airport during his travel to Egypt but hopes others will not fall for the parking mishap. A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: “It appears Mr Avery has inadvertently parked in the incorrect car park on arrival at Manchester Airport and gone on his holiday.

"Upon return on exiting the car park, the system generated what the amount would be for 14 days turn up parking.

"As he had a Meet and Greet booking in the system and as a goodwill gesture, our teams waived the turn up fee on this occasion.

"All our car parks are clearly signposted, and we’d always encourage all passengers to prepare for their airport journey prior to coming to the site."