A hoax caller who contacted emergency services 'countless times' while drunk has been banned from calling 999.

Cheshire Police say in the last year Stuart Walton, from Ellsemere Port, made more than 80 fake calls which "significantly disrupted" the force's ability to help people "in actual need".

The 58-year-old, who was found to be verbally abusive to control staff during the calls, was jailed for six months at Chester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the force said: "With the level of demand, Walton’s calls could have delayed those who were reporting genuine emergencies."

They continued to say Walton "consistently threatened to self-harm and commit suicide in a bid to get the emergency services to come to his address.

"When officers would attend the scene, Walton would be heavily intoxicated but usually unharmed."

Walton was charged with persistently making hoax calls to police for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, or needless anxiety to another.

He appearing in court on Wednesday 15 June, pleading guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

He was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which if breached, could grant further prison time.

As a result of the order, Walton is now banned from contacting Cheshire Constabulary by any means unless it is a genuine emergency.

He is also banned from contacting any other emergency services on 999, 111 or 101 unless it is a genuine emergency.

Chief Inspector Paul Fegan, Ellesmere Port Local Policing Commander said: “Walton continued to waste valuable police time at the cost of the taxpayer, and I am glad that this CBO is now in place to prevent further communication and resources being lost on him.

“The time dealing with these hoax calls could be the difference between life and death for those with genuine emergencies who are waiting to get through."

