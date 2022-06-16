A man in his 20s has died four days after being punched outside a nightclub.

Joshua Hughes was hit during an 'altercation' outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster, just before 4:30am on Sunday 12 June.

Police say the punch caused him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Joshua, who is said to have been part of a group who had been asked to leave a nightclub, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

But police say he died four days after the attack on Thursday, 16 June.

A 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.

DCI Jane Webb, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. If you can help, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 279 of June 12th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.