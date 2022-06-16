A man has been jailed for sixteen years for raping another man on Crosby beach last year.

Stephen Elms, of Sandheys Terrace, Waterloo, approached his victim who was walking along Oxford Road at about 03:40 am in November last year.

Elms took him to Crosby beach where he raped and sexually assaulted him. He then left the scene and his victim was found by police a short distance away.

Police found Elms’ van and arrested him. Elms denied the charges in court but was found guilty by a jury.

In a statement, Elm’s victim said : “I am a young man who should be starting out with my adult life – instead I am stuck and that monster has taken away innocence.

"I have found it really hard to deal and cope with every single day. I can never forgive him for what he did to me."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said: “Elms subjected his victim to an utterly horrendous attack, the effects of which he still lives with today. He continues to receive support from specially trained officers.

“I would like to praise the victim for the bravery has shown throughout the investigation and trial. I hope the fact that Elms has been jailed will bring the victim some closure and help him start to rebuild his life.

Following the trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Stephen Elms was sentenced to 16 years. He must also serve four years on licence.