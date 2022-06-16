The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is celebrating the completion of the dry building phase of its new ferry.

Despite the extreme challenges posed by Covid-19 and supply chain issues, the ferry, called Manxman, floated out of drydock on 14 June - exactly on schedule.

The custom-built vessel was taken by tugs to an outfitting berth where the next phase of the build has commenced.

Developers are hoping the vessel will take to Manx waters in 2023. Credit: Isle of Man Advertising & PR

The official certificate of launching was presented to Jim Royston, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Fleet Operations and Project Manager, in a ceremony held to mark the occasion by HD Shin, President and CEO of HMD Dock Yard.

Brian Thomson, Managing Director of the Steam Packet Company, said: "The contract with the shipyard was signed two years ago now, in that contract 14 June 2022 was specified for the launch of Manxman and we are immensely proud as a company, to have achieved that milestone.

The vessel has been moved for its next stage of building. Credit: Isle of Man Advertising & PR

"This has been achieved despite facing closed borders, travel restrictions and global supply chain issues. For everyone working on the project this is a remarkable achievement."

"We look forward to sharing details of Manxman’s continued development and ultimate delivery to Manx waters in 2023."