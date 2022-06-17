The Isle of Man Ambulance Service was called out to a record breaking number of incidents during the TT 2022 - including 60 in just one day.

Across the fortnight the service say it dealt with 761 calls to the emergency service line, which is 169 more calls than the races in 2019.

It responded to more than 100 falls and 33 road traffic accidents over the two-week period.

The air ambulance based on-Island for the TT fortnight was used 30 times in eight days, and 36 patients were transferred to other care centres in the UK.

The ambulance service say they experienced the busiest day on Tuesday 7 June, attending 60 individual incidents across the 24-hour period.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, said: “Some of the demand can be accounted for by the increase in visitors to the Island to watch the TT races, but there was also a significant demand for Ambulance support from local residents too, many of whom were taken ill with a number of complex or life-threatening complaints which required urgent care.

"I hope they felt reassured that we were there for them when they needed us most, and that our comprehensive planning really paid off.”

Five TT competitors died in collisions in the 2022 races, including a father and son team, from Cheshire, who were killed on the final lap of the sidecar race.

