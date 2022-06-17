Liverpool has officially thrown their hat in the ring to host the next Eurovision Song Contest, in solidarity with Ukraine.

It was announced on Friday, 17 June, that the war-torn country will not host the competition in 2023, meaning the UK is next in line to potentially stage the event.

The Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, won Eurovision in Turin this year and it is traditional the winning country hosts the contest the following year.

However, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event cannot be met by Ukraine's public broadcaster because of Russia's invasion.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine wins the grand-final of Eurovision Song Contest. Credit: PA images

Liverpool is UNESCO's only City of Music in England and has officially offered to host the event, promising to pay tribute to Ukraine if it is selected.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and would like the opportunity for Liverpool to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and in doing so pay tribute to their wonderful country.

“We are an events city and no one can stage a party like us. Culture is synonymous with Liverpool and we tick all the boxes to be next year’s host – great venues, enviable experience, a world-renowned music heritage, UNESCO City of Music status and of course the warm Scouse welcome that just can’t be beaten."

Meanwhile, the leader of Manchester council has also shown an interest in putting her city forward for the contest, which is set to be held in 2023.

Replying to the official Eurovision account, Bev Craig said: "Hello @bbceurovision this is Manchester calling."Not the circumstances that anyone would want given the war in Ukraine. But if it’s to be a UK city - I can’t think of anywhere better, a great music city and fittingly home to a large Ukrainian community."

The EBU has begun discussions with the BBC to potentially host next year. It would be the ninth time the contest has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.

In a statement posted online, the EBU shared its "sadness and disappointment" that next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts,” the EBU added.

