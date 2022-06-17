Play Brightcove video

Some lucky donkeys at a sanctuary in Manchester have been cooling off in the sizzling sun.

As temperatures climb into the high 20s in parts of the UK, the Donkey Sanctuary in Abbey Hey have been treating their rescue animals to some refreshing ice lollies.

The healthy treats are specially made for the donkeys and have proven to be the perfect way to chill out in the sweltering heat.

The sanctuary say the ice lollies are made with fruit, vegetables and water.

A spokesperson for The Donkey Sanctuary said: "The ice blocks not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

"Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours - a key factor in improving donkey welfare."

