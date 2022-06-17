Play Brightcove video

It is no surprise The K's latest single is 'Hometown' as they are fiercely proud of Earlestown where they met and their love of music began.

The market town near Newton Le Willow is right in the middle of Manchester and Liverpool and the band says they have picked up the best influences from both cities.

Their latest single is relatable, showing the highs and lows of escaping from addiction and debt and living for the weekend.

It's a bleak picture but somehow leaves you on a positive, with the band saying it 'celebrates a sense of community'.

The K's smashing their performance at Liverpool's famous Cavern Club Credit: The K's

Jamie Boyle, the band's singer met Dexter Baker, who plays bass, at nursery school and they have been mates ever since.

But the band was born when Ryan Breslin and his searing guitar riffs joined and they auditioned for drummer Jordan Holden.

They had nine drummers lined up but were blown away by Jordan who auditioned first and they cancelled the rest.

The K's now have eight singles under their belt, with their debut single Sarajevo being streamed more than three million times on Spotify.

Earlestown is famous for its railway bridge, the Nine Arches, the first viaduct of its kind - the band chose that location for our chat with bass player Dexter showing off his research on its history.

The K's chose the historic Nine Arches in Earlestown for their Granada Introducing chat

They describe themselves as an eclectic mix of 'punk, rock, indie and pop' with an 'in your face' sound.

The have supported James and The DMA's and have sold out their own headline gigs, including packing out Manchester's Albert Hall, which they describe as their best gig yet.

As a self financing band, they said the Covid pandemic was tough, forcing them to go back to their day jobs.

Jamie says: "After Covid they were back to starting from scratch but thankfully they had built up a name for themselves and they started packing out venues."

But 2022 has started with a bang, and they are confident they will soon be able to concentrate on the band full-time.

The K's are now in talks with a label and there are plans for their first album soon.

But they will be leaving their historic Nine Arches behind for a summer of festivals, including Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling, and Reading and Leeds with gigs across Europe, from Athens to Sweden.

Dexter says: "Going up and down the country and hearing people singing the lyrics back to you is a bit mad, that four lads from Earlestown are creating such a wave across the country".

