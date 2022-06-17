The M6 Northbound in Lancashire is completely closed, causing major delays and traffic.

The closure is due to an overturned lorry.

Recovery work is taking place between junctions J3 2 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang.)

The road has been closed since around 2:30am and is expected to remain closed for some time due to the difficult nature of of recovering the lorry.