M6 Northbound in Lancashire completely closed between Preston and Hampson due to overturned lorry
The M6 Northbound in Lancashire is completely closed, causing major delays and traffic.
The closure is due to an overturned lorry.
Recovery work is taking place between junctions J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang.)
The road has been closed since around 2:30am and is expected to remain closed for some time due to the difficult nature of of recovering the lorry.