Ann O'Connor and Andy Bonner spoke to Javeno about his inspirational work.

A former cricketer turned fitness instructor and gym owner has taken on a mission to make exercise more inclusive.

Javeno Mclean, from Manchester, has been given a Commnity Hero Award for his work with older people and people with disabilities.

His exploits include running a community gym for elderly and disabled people, free Zoom exercise classes for people with cancer, a 'gym-a-thon' to raise money for a women's refuge, a press up challenge to help a boy with cerebral palsy.

Javeno does not charge his customers who are elderly, ill or disabled Credit: ITV News

Javeno's achievements were celebrated live on ITV on the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street party which also included taking lonely older people out for Christmas dinner and running a food bank service.

He told Granada Reports about being overwhelmed with the response.

He said: "It was amazing. I'm not the best at surprises. It's the first time I've been speechless for a long time!"

Javeno started his club with just one person for a number of months before growing across disabled people, older people and children.

He has been doing this work for 21 years and has never charged his disabled, elderly or ill users.

Javeno was given a Community Hero Award in celebration of his work. Credit: ITV News

"I get paid with the memories." he said.

Javeno believes that exercise is for everybody - including from people reluctant to start.

"Witness excellence," he says. "Go on my Instagram and witness these amazing humans.

"This is inspiration that will make you want to get up and do something."