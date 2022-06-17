A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Lancashire.

Police say the the man in his 40s was found with stab wounds on Jutland Street in Preston at around 3am on Friday, 17 June.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the murder and Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“They are being provided with our full support and have our deepest sympathies.

“Our investigation is at its very early stages and we have a team of detectives working to identify and arrest those responsible.

He continued: "We would like to reassure the public patrols have been increased in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of 17 June.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. To upload footage, visit this website.