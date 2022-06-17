A special constable assaulted a seven-year-old boy who 'accidentally' sprayed him during a water fight with other children.

Andrew Parkinson, 55, picked the schoolboy up around the neck and chest after the youngster sprayed a "small amount" of water on him as he was returning home.

The boy had been playing "innocently" with other children in a street in Bolton, when the incident happened on 7 May 2021, the court was told.

Liverpool Magistrates Court heard as he told the boy off, the child stumbled over a rock and fell into Parkinson, which the serving Greater Manchester Police special constable took to be a deliberate headbutt.

It was then Parkinson, who has 30 years’ service, picked up the boy before carrying him to his parents.

The incident was witnessed by a neighbour and a number of the local children and reported to the police.

Mr Parkinson was eventually arrested and charged with assault by beating, where he was found guilty following a trial on 15 June.

The young complainant, his father and a local neighbour all gave evidence.

Parkinson argued he had acted in lawful self-defence. He will be sentenced on 1 August 2022.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said: “This was a sensitive case which could only proceed with the support of the concerned neighbour, the parents of the young complainant and of course the complainant himself.

"Mr Parkinson took umbrage at young children playing innocently in the street and targeted a child.

"That child was supported by the police and the CPS to come to court to tell his story and help bring Mr Parkinson to justice.”