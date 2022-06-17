David Bowie statue unveiled in Liverpool

A new sculpture honouring music legend David Bowie has been unveiled in Liverpool.

It will stand in the British Music Experience attraction at the Cunard building on the waterfront, as thousands of fans arrive in the city to celebrate The David Bowie World Fan convention.

The statue has been unveiled on Granada Reports by Bowie's long serving guitarist Carlos Alomar.

The work was sculpted by Andy Edwards who also created the Beatles statue at Pierhead in Liverpool.

Fans have been getting the chance to hear from the music icon's former band in events at St George's Hall.

Former band members (left-right back) Woody Woodmansey, Donny McCaslin, Carlos Alomar, (left-right front) Gail Ann Dorsey and Robin Clarke

David Bowie was 69 when he died with liver cancer in 2016 after a stellar music career which saw him constantly change his image and music styles.

Later there'll be a Bowie inspired Ball with guests encouraged to copy their hero's outlandish fashion creations.

Fans can see the full programme of events on the official website.