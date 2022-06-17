A third person has been arrested in connection with a suspected carbon monoxide leak that left one hotel guest dead and five others in hospital.

Graham Holden, 66, died in November 2021 at the The Royal Hotel on Martine Road Central in Morecambe.

A month later on Boxing Day, five other people were taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak reportedly at the same hotel.

All those affected on that occasion were discharged, but tests showed Mr Holden had a high level of carbon monoxide in his blood when he died. It is not known where the carbon monoxide came from.

The spokesperson from the hotel, which is under new management, said: "We took ownership of the property last month.

"We are aware of the situation with the previous owners and would like to state that procedures are in place to ensure the safety of all customers.

"Ours thought are with the family of Graham Holden at this difficult time."

Two men - aged 41, from Morecambe, and 42, from Bolton le Sands - have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A third man from Morecambe was arrested on Friday, 10 June, in connection with the investigation.

Lancashire Police say two other men from Morecambe, aged 50 and 72, have also been questioned.

DI Dylan Hrynkow, of West CID, said: “This is an incredibly complex and sensitive investigation and I would ask for patience while we establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

"However, my thoughts are very much with the loved ones of the deceased at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log reference 0353 of December 26. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.