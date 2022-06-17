Friends have paid tribute to a "kind" and "funny" Morecambe dad-of-two who died after he was punched outside a Lancaster nightclub.

Police were called to a report that 22-year-old Joshua Hughes had been involved in an altercation outside Glow nightclub, on Dalton Square on 12 June, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died on 16 June.

Following his death Joshua’s friends and former colleagues at Edmundson’s furniture in Morecambe, where he worked, said he "wouldn’t harm a fly."

A fundraising appeal has been set up for funeral costs.

The friend said: “He would do no harm to anyone and wouldn’t harm a fly. He had a bit of everything about him.

"He was hard working, very family orientated, and would do anything for his girlfriend and sister and kids. He had two young children.”

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information they have. Credit: MEN Media

He added: “It’s scary how this kind of thing can happen; I don’t know what happened or how it happened.

“It makes younger people scared; I have a young child now, eight month old, and I wouldn’t ever go out now.

"It’s scary for kids growing up and it’s not going to make them want to go out and enjoy the nightlife that they should enjoy. The only word for it is shocking.”

Joshua had been rushed to Royal Preston Hospital where he had two emergency surgeries on his brain, and was left fighting for his life in a coma.

A statement on the Gofundme page read: “He has a loving family, girlfriend and two young children that have been left behind full of heartbreak and sadness over someone else’s actions.

"We are asking for donations, no matter how big or small, which will go towards helping cover his funeral costs and give support to his family, girlfriend and young children through the challenging times ahead.”

A 31-year-old man from Leigh has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. A woman who police earlier appealed to trace has now been identified.

DCI Jane Webb, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. If you can help, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 279 of June 12th.