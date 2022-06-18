Witnesses have described seeing two men lying on the floor after they were stabbed in an argument in a busy city centre.

Staff from Yates' Wine Lodge near Liverpool's Queen Square bus station were among the people to help the victims who were taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "We simply will not tolerate such violence in our city centre."

The incident happened in a busy part of Liverpool city centre Credit: Liverpool Echo

One man said he saw the two men lying on the floor and a group of up to 15 people crowded around them.

He said they were both taken to hospital in separate ambulances.

It happened at about 7.35pm on Friday 17 June.

Det Insp Mulcahy said: "The area around Queen Square bus station would have been extremely busy at the time of the incident with people coming into town or travelling home.

"If you saw anything or anyone suspicious in the area, or if you captured anything on dashcam or other devices, then please tell us."

Police taped off the area outside the bar while carrying out CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries Credit: Liverpool Echo

An investigation has been launched to find the suspect, described as a black male, of slim build and wearing a dark jacket.

He is reported to have escaped on foot towards Lime Street station.

Anyone with information can send a direct message to police on Twitter or Facebook quoting reference 22000361428.The independent charity Crimestoppers receives anonymous information online or on 0800 555 111.

Video for police can be uploaded at the NICE website.