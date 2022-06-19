Play Brightcove video

A 7-year-old girl from Cheshire has raised over £15,000 for charity after completing a virtual fundraising walk, covering the length of the country: 603 miles as the crow flies from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Heidi Barker began the challenge in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK last year, after discovering that her great uncle had been diagnosed with the life-limiting disease.

Stepping over the finish line to a hero's welcome, the Ellesmere Port youngster reflected on her huge achievement and said she just wanted to help her uncle ''and all the other people with the disease.''

Heidi initially set out to raise £1000, but the more she clocked up the miles, the more the pennies poured in.

Proud dad David said it's partly down to her huge social media following: ''She's ended up with 10k followers on Twitter and her followers on there have been incredibly generous.''

The fundraiser's parents say they could not be prouder of her.

Mum, Claire said: ''She's always wanting to help people in one way or another.''

The youngster's great uncle Ian, who is the inspiration behind the walk, added ''she is a very special little girl.''

So what's next? Well Heidi has said she's going to let her mum and dad ''have a little rest'' before she embarks on a ''200 mile bike ride'' for cancer charity, Macmillan.

If you want to support Heidi's fundraising efforts, head over to her Just Giving page.