Manchester Day: Thousands set to enjoy the parade and Little Amal's return

Credit: The Manchester Day parade returns for the first time since the pandemic.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the Manchester Day celebrations around the city centre.

Syrian puppet girl Little Amal will be the star of the show as she returns to the region for the first time since her triumphant tour last year.

Organisers say they've pulled out all the stops to make sure the city centre is buzzing all day long with plenty of things to see and do, as well as making sure the famous Manchester Day Parade is the most memorable yet.

Huge crowds are expected for the Manchester Day parade Credit: Manchester City Council

This year's parade theme is based on ideas of Mancunian identity, and of stories past and present.

The Creative Director behind this year's parade is the internationally acclaimed and award-winning production designer Dan Potra, whose past work includes the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and Liverpool's Capital of Culture celebrations in 2008.

Dan said: "Each of the main floats has a very clear backstory. Starting with the Queen Bee Gondola, and ending with Home Sweet Home, which is just that - Manchester, the home of everyone living and working in the city, everyone accepted and everyone."

The parade will start at 1pm from the corner of Deansgate and the Beetham Tower, making its way down Deansgate, along St Mary's Gate, up Cross Street, and onto John Dalton Street, before re-joining Deansgate and ending at the Beetham Tower around an hour and a half later.

Deansgate and all adjoining roads and Cross Street are all closed throughout today with most closures lifting around 4pm.

Little Amal on her last visit to the region.

Little Amal - the 3.4 metre high puppet of a Syrian girl refugee who arrived in Manchester last summer - will be out and about in the city centre during the day, where she will happen upon the Parade in a spectacular fashion - before taking in all the sights and sounds of the unforgettable annual parade as it makes its way through the city streets.

Across the city centre, Cathedral Gardens will have free entertainment for all ages from 11 am - 5 pm.

And in Exchange Square explore the Manchester Letters - an installation of human sized love letters to the city, created by three local artists and Manchester people in 2021 as part of the Thank You Manchester Weekender.

Councillor Pat Karney, Chair of Manchester Day, said: "What a long three years it's been!

"As the sun set on Manchester Day in 2019, we never dreamt it would be another three years before we would be able to get together and celebrate everything we love about our diverse city and its brilliant communities who together help make Manchester the best place in the world to be.

"This year we're dedicating it to the city's children and young people, who have missed out on so much through the pandemic. It's been a really tough couple of years for them and we're determined to help them smile again and have some fun."

Outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank have been working with community groups and local artists throughout the past few months to help them perfect their all-important parade routines and to make the fabulous parade floats that Manchester Day is famous for, all in preparation for the big day.

Liz Pugh, Walk the Plank’s Creative Producer, added: “This year, we're focusing on the contribution of children and young people to Manchester and the future of our planet, and we’re particularly excited to see how children and young people want to shape the future of our city, and how this is reflected in the parade. We know the impact of climate change is a big issue for them, and this will feature in some of the floats."