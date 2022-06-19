Play Brightcove video

A 16-year-old boy from Ukraine has spoken of his happiness after finding a job at a top restaurant in Manchester.

Misha Chumak and his mum Yuliia were forced to flee their home in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began almost four months ago.

The pair have since found sanctuary in the North West under the Manchester Homes for Ukraine scheme - and though they haven't been here for long, Misha has already become a valued member of the team at San Carlo Fiorentina in Hale Barns.

Misha has settled into his new job at San Carlo Credit: ITV News

The regional manager of the restaurant Mauro Visinoni said: ''When we first met Misha, we were blown away by his positive attitude, he's a hard worker, he's very polite, very confident and we're really happy with the way he is.''

And it seems the feeling is mutual. The teenager has spoken about how welcome he has been made to feel and said: ''I felt like I've been working here for a while. They taught me how to serve and how to manage the orders and everything.''

The teenager said he had been made to feel really welcome. Credit: ITV News

Misha is hoping to do his GCSEs next year before taking on an apprenticeship in IT. But in the meantime, he hopes to continue working at San Carlo where he has even picked up some new lingo.

''The first word I heard was 'cheers' as 'thank-you'. When I first came, it sounded a little bit ridiculous but I've really got used to it now.''

Since Misha's arrival, four other Ukrainians have found work at the restaurant. It's all thanks to Steph Ashworth who has used her links to help others get back on their feet.

Steph said: ''My son works at San Carlo and he's quite proud of what we are achieving as a group. He mentioned it to the restaurant manager and the kitchen manager and they just came and said, 'if you've got any people that need work, absolutely they can come here.''

Bottom left: Yullia, top left: Misha, middle: Zoe Cohen, right: Martyn Cohen

Misha and his mum are being hosted by Zoe and Martyn Cohen at their home in South Manchester. The teenager says the couple have been ''lovely'' and have really helped him to ''feel at home''.

But all the while, Misha's thoughts are never too far from Ukraine - he makes regular calls to his father, who is serving in the war, and hopes the violence will soon end.

Until then, he is making the most of the opportunities here in the North West.