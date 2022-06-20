A cocaine kingpin involved in a major drugs trafficking conspiracy was brought down by a mural of UFC superstar Conor McGregor painted on his wall.Ryan Palin, 36, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply 700kg of cocaine, 15kg of heroin and 40kg of amphetamines at Liverpool Crown Court.A jury was convinced he was the user of the EncroChat handle 'Titch.com', which detectives had identified after the encrypted phone network was hacked by French and Dutch police.Palin was identified as the man behind 'Titch.com' by the Conor McGregor mural, painted at his home address in Mereworth, Caldy, after detectives found pictures of it on his EncroChat device.Despite the seemingly overwhelming evidence, Palin still argued he was not the man behind the handle.

Palin's home was raided and officers found designer clothing worth £136,000 and watches worth £129,000. Credit: Merseyside Police / Liverpool Echo

His home was raided on Thursday, December 9 last year, where officers found the trappings of his luxury lifestyle including designer clothing worth £136,000 and watches worth £129,000.

Rolex watches, Balenciaga clothes and Chanel handbags were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.Palin’s arrest formed part of an operation involving European law enforcement agencies working with the National Crime Agency (NCA), and supported across the UK by police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units.

Palin was jailed for 29 years at the conclusion of his trial.

Balenciaga clothes and Chanel handbags were all seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Credit: Merseyside Police / Liverpool Echo

Detective Sergeant Graeme Kehoe said: "Palin’s substantial sentence should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in this criminality that there are serious consequences.

"We simply won’t let people live off the profits of criminality while our law-abiding communities work hard to make an honest living - we will find you and bring you to justice."Merseyside Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the world, will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target anyone involved in serious organised crime to keep this positive momentum going."We rely on our local communities to be our eyes and ears as part of these investigations and I would continue to urge people to come forward if they have information which could assist us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know