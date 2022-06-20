A footballer has described how his girlfriend saved his life when he suffered a heart attack while asleep.

Adam Dodd, who is FC United of Manchester's captain, went to bed as normal on 3 June 2022 - but his heart stopped hours later.

Dodd, 29, said his girlfriend was woken by "the sounds of me in cardiac arrest."

"My heart had stopped and I was dying," he said. "Luckily, she heard my gasping and called 999 and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived 16 minutes later.

"If I hadn't received this CPR I would have died or would be brain dead. The chances of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest are 3%."

Dodd describes himself as being "a fit lad" who never expected anything like this to happen Credit: PA

"When the ambulance arrived," he continued, "they shocked me with a defibrillator and it took a few attempts to get my pulse back.

"I was taken to Blackpool Hospital and put on the intensive care ward in an induced coma where I remained for four days.

"They were worried about brain damage and didn't know if I would wake up. I have no memory of any of this but I can imagine how traumatic this would have been for my loved ones."

The footballer believes what happened to him highlights the importance of CPR training Credit: PA

The club captain now wants more people people to be CPR-trained, so they can help someone like him.

"Because of the high-quality CPR I received and the amazing care from the NHS, I am making a good recovery and I am waiting for a defibrillator to be fitted before I can return home," Dodd explained.

"I am extremely lucky to be alive and I want to raise awareness about the importance of being CPR trained and people knowing about public defibrillators and how to use them because this is what can save someone’s life.

"I've always been a fit lad and looked after myself and would never expect anything like this to happen to me, but that's how quickly life can be turned upside down."

The club say their captain will need months to recover and financial support while that happens Credit: PA

FC United manager Neil Reynolds said Dodd will eventually return to playing after being fitted with an implanted defibrillator, just like Danish international Christian Eriksen.

Dodd is a semi-professional footballer, who works as a self-employed plumber the rest of the time.

Reynolds said: "Following that surgery, he is looking at months without any income as a self-employed tradesman, as he recuperates both physically and also mentally as he comes to terms with in his words 'going to hell and back'.

"A crowd-funder has been set up to support Adam to ensure that his hardship is minimised while he fights to get back to where he was and, we all hope, make his hundredth FC appearance proudly wearing that captain's armband."

